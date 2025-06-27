Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Friday orally questioned the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) over objection to the use of the name 'Janaki' in Suresh Sopi starrer 'JSK – Janaki v/s State of Kerala'.

“We have cinemas issued in the name 'Seeta Aur Geeta'. Janaki is Seeta. Nothing happened. No problem. Nobody has any complaint. We have film named 'Ram Lakhan'. Nobody has any complaint. Then how come for Janaki there is a complaint?” Justice N Nagaresh asked Deputy Solicitor General of India (DSGI) appearing for CBFC.

This comes after the film certification body informed the Court that it has issued a show cause notice to the production, asking them to drop the name from the title as well as dialogues of the film.

According to a LiveLaw report, the production had moved the High Court over delay in granting of certification for the film, which was planned to hit the theaters on June 27.

Earlier, CBFC had informed the High Court that though the film was approved by its Screening Committee, the Chairman had referred it for scrutiny before the Revising Committee.

The DSGI informed the Court that the Screening Committee has come to the conclusion that the film is suitable for unrestricted public exhibition subject to removing/changing the name of the lead character 'Janaki', from wherever it occurs, LiveLaw reported.

When the Court inquired about the rationale behind the decision, the DSGI cited Guidelines issued by the Central Government pursuant to Section 5B(2) of the Cinematograph Act, 1952. The Guidelines detail the grounds on which the CBFC grants, restrict or denies certification to a film for public exhibition.

As per guideline 2 (xi) of the Guidelines, “visuals or words contemptuous of racial, religious or other groups are not presented.”

The DSGI told the Court that the narrative of the film deals with mature content, includes sexual violence against women and uses sexual language and words denoting women, and thus, the name 'Janaki' should not be used in this context.

The Court eventually instructed the production to either respond to the show cause notice or to file an appeal against it.

Counsel appearing for the production contended that the Revising Committee does not have any power to issue a show cause notice as per the Cinematograph (Certification) Rules, 1983. The Committee has to view the movie and issue a certificate subject to whatever cuts that they make, stated the counsel.

The Court then directed that the show cause notice be placed before it on Monday (June 30).

Cosmos Entertainment, the company which has produced the Malayalam movie 'JSK – Janaki v/s State of Kerala', had moved the Kerala High Court against the delay by the Central Board of Film Certification in certifying the film.

Notably, Suresh Gopi, a BJP politician and Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, is starring in the movie.

As per the petitioner, they had submitted the film for certification through the e-cinemapramaan portal on 12.06.2025, and the censor screening of the movie was completed on 18.06.2025. It is mentioned in the petition that though CBFC has not raised any formal objection till date, they have come to know from newspaper reports that the Board has directed to change the name 'Janaki' of the titular character, saying that it refers to the Hindu goddess 'Sita'.

According to the petitioner, the continued delay is causing financial loss and violating their rights under Article 19(1)(a) and 19(1)(g) of the Constitution.