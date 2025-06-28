Kochi: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday inaugurated the Lulu IT Twin Towers at SmartCity, Kakkanad, Kochi, describing the project, which aims to enhance Kerala’s IT infrastructure and digital economy, as “the pride of the state”.

The state-of-the-art complex, developed with an investment of ₹1,500 crore, is the third IT infrastructure project by retail giant Lulu Group in Kerala.

ADVERTISEMENT

The state’s political leadership of Kerala projected a face of unity for the cause of development at the launch of the infrastructure facility which is dubbed as South India’s largest and tallest IT office towers.

“The facility comes with 25 lakh sq ft of area exclusively for IT companies. It is a matter of great pleasure for the state and the government as we always welcome new entrepreneurs and businesses,” the Chief Minister said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There is no question of differences between the government and the Opposition in matters relating to the development of the land. Development has to happen. What we desire is everyone’s support and it has been happening,” the CM said.

The Chief Minister was all praise for Lulu Group chairman M A Yusuff Ali for continuously contributing to he growth of the state with heavy investments. He announced that the Lulu Group is planning another IT infrastructure project at Phase 2 of the Infopark with an investment of ₹500 crore. “The IT tower has been proposed at a 3.5 acre area and it will have a 9.5 lakh sq ft campus. It is expected to generate employment for 7,500 professionals,” he said, promising full support from the government.

ADVERTISEMENT

Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan termed the Lulu IT Twin Towers an architecture marvel. He said the project marks a turning point in Kochi's development and the transition of the state. He extended full support to initiatives that create business enterprises and job opportunities that retain the youth of Kerala in the state.

Industries Minister P Rajeeve echoed the sentiments and hailed the state’s IT talent pool.

Yusuff Ali hailed the political consensus in the state when it comes to development. He recollected Rajeeve telling global investors at the World Economic Forum at Davos that the Opposition and the ruling front are together when it comes to development and job creation in Kerala.

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies G R Anil, Deputy Leader of Opposition and former State Industries Minister P K Kunhalikutty, Member of Parliament Hibi Eden, BJP state president and former Minister of State for IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Uma Thomas MLA and Chief Secretary A Jayathilak were among those who attended the inaugural ceremony.

Strategically located within the SmartCity Kochi SEZ, the Lulu IT Twin Towers rise to a height of 152 metres and comprise of two identical towers mirroring each other with 30 floors each. Spanning over 12.74 acres, the towers offer a built-up area of 3.5 million square feet and 2.5 million square feet of leasable space. The project, envisioned as a future-ready hub for IT and AI-driven enterprises, has the capacity to accommodate over 30,000 IT and ITeS professionals. Currently, Lulu operates Cyber Tower 1 and Cyber Tower 2 at Kochi Infopark, which houses leading global companies and provides employment to 13,800 professionals.