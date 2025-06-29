Chathannoor: The long-cherished dream of a bridge at Pallikkamannadi across the Ithikkara River is finally taking shape. With construction officially underway, the bridge that proposes to link Chathannoor and Adichanalloor panchayats, is expected to be a catalyst for development in both regions.

Estimated at a cost of ₹12 crore, the bridge is expected to be completed within the year. Construction of the approach roads has also begun. However, the recent rise in river water levels due to heavy rainfall has posed some challenges to the work.

The demand for a bridge at Pallikkamannadi Kadavu connecting Chathannoor Junction to the Kaithakkuzhi region in Adichanalloor panchayat has spanned decades. At present, commuters are forced to rely on either the Ithikkara or Kummalloor bridges to travel between the two areas. Once operational, the new bridge will significantly reduce travel time and distance, making it possible to just take a walk between the two locations.

The new route will connect Chathannoor Junction to the Ithikkara–Aayoor Road near Kaithakkuzhi Homeo Hospital via NSS School and Chennamathy Temple, cutting the distance to just two kilometers. The journey from Kaithakkuzhi, Aadichanalloor, Velichikkavala, Meeyannur, Palliman and Kunduman to Chathannoor will become far more convenient.

The bridge will be of great benefit to students from Kaithakkuzhi, Aadichanalloor and Velichikkavala who attend Chathannoor Government Higher Secondary School and NSS HSS. Improved connectivity is also expected to give a much-needed boost to local trade and industrial activities in Chathannoor.

The Pallikkamannadi Bridge is also likely to address the lack of an underpass at Ithikkara, a major gap in the National Highway development, by offering an alternate route and easing traffic congestion in the area.

Commenting on the project, G S Jayalal MLA said determined efforts had made the project a reality.“ The tender was floated several times without success. Finally, the Cabinet approved the bid of a contractor who agreed to take up the work for a revised amount. Convincing the importance of the project was key to securing this approval. Continuous follow-up helped make this happen.”

Project details:

Bridge Structure: 3 spans of 26 metres

Approach Road (Adichanalloor side): 370 metres long, 7 metres wide

Approach Road (Chathannoor side): 97 metres long, 7 metres wide

Financial snapshot:

Total Sanctioned Amount: ₹2 crore

Contract Value: ₹11,07,69,654

Land Acquisition Cost: ₹1.56 crore

Land Acquired: 55.32 acres

Funding Source: Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB)

Executing Agency: Kerala Road Fund Board





