Thiruvananthapuram: A day after a controversy erupted over the lack of essential equipment at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital (MCH), Urology Department Head Dr Harris Chirakkal reiterated his stance, criticising the Health Department's inaction.

Addressing the media here on Sunday, Dr Harris said he had informed the Health Minister’s personal secretary about the issues eight months ago, but no action was taken. "The other department heads are not speaking up because they are scared. Surgeries are being conducted only by begging and pleading for equipment," he said.

On Saturday, Dr Harris alleged that surgeries were being postponed due to the lack of necessary equipment via a Facebook post. In response, the Director of Medical Education (DME) dismissed the claims, stating that no emergency procedures were cancelled for this reason. DME in-charge Dr Vishwanathan K V added that only one minor surgery had been postponed recently.

Dr Harris stated that his reaction came after witnessing the plight of patients. "Many patients are still waiting for surgery, with the list extending till August. In some cases, patients are buying surgical equipment on their own. If the department want to isolate me for speaking the truth, let them," he added. He further stated that he had no idea why the Health Department had delayed addressing the matter and assured his full cooperation with any investigation.

Health Minister Veena George on Saturday shared additional data from the DME regarding surgeries and equipment procurement at the Thiruvananthapuram MCH. According to the report, ₹67 lakh was spent on equipment for the Urology Department, ₹37 lakh from government funds and the remainder through the hospital development committee.

The Health Minister also noted that procedures are underway to procure equipment worth ₹2.5 crore via KIIFB, following her directions. The report stated that 2,898 urology surgeries were performed last year. Between January and May this year, the hospital conducted 1,327 surgeries, including 312 in May alone. From 1 to 25 June, 242 surgeries were carried out. On both Thursday and Friday, six surgeries were performed each day.

The hospital conducted 20 kidney transplants last year and seven so far this year, up to June. The DME also clarified that only one surgery was postponed recently due to a faulty probe.

The minister also told the media on Saturday that she was unaware of the issue and had sought a report from the Director of Medical Education (DME).