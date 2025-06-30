Perinthalmanna: The Angadippuram railway overbridge along the Kozhikode–Palakkad National Highway has been closed to traffic for a week to facilitate road improvement works, including the laying of tiles.

The bridge was shut around 8:30 AM yesterday and vehicles have been diverted since then. Roadwork commenced immediately, with approximately 70 metres of road adjacent to the bridge being tiled. In addition to tile-laying, the road is being reinforced with the installation of side beams to improve durability.

Following the closure, private buses have been forced to halt operations on either side of the bridge. Services to Valanchery, Kottakkal, Manjeri, and Malappuram have been suspended at Angadippuram. However, some private buses from Valanchery rerouted via Pulamanthol to reach Perinthalmanna and continued their onward journeys. Similarly, buses from Malappuram and Manjeri are now reaching Perinthalmanna through the Oradampalam–Valambur–Pattikkad route.

This diversion, however, caused a severe traffic jam along the Oradampalam–Valambur–Pattikkad stretch yesterday. The narrow roads and the heavy influx of vehicles entering the already busy Pattikkad area contributed to the congestion. Still, the operation of bus services from near the overbridge to Perinthalmanna provided some relief to commuters.

Private bus operators have raised concerns with authorities about the parallel operation of autorickshaws along the detour route.

Meanwhile, private buses plying the Kozhikode–Palakkad route are being diverted via Oradampalam–Valambur–Pattikkad, while KSRTC buses are operating through the Perinthalmanna–Pattikkad–Oravambaram–Anakkayam–Malappuram route.

Cargo vehicles from Kozhikode to Palakkad have also been diverted via Valluvambram–Manjeri–Pandikkadu. The movement of several cargo vehicles through the already congested Oradampalam–Valambur–Pattikkad road is further intensifying traffic issues.