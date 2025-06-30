Kottayam: A couple was found dead at their residence in Panackapalam here on Monday. The deceased have been identified as Vishnu S Nair (40) and Reshmi (35).

Reshmi was the nursing superintendent at Sunrise Hospital in Erattupetta, while Vishnu was working as a contract labourer. The couple were found dead in the bedroom of their rented house, where they had been living since November.

Panackapalam ward member Biju K K said the couple reportedly had some financial issues. “The couple died by injecting poison. It is known that they had some visitors on Sunday in connection with financial matters. The bodies were first found by the resident living upstairs,” Biju told Onmanorama.

The house owner alerted the police at around 8.15 am. Vishnu was a native of Ramapuram, while Reshmi hailed from Melukavu. The couple did not have any children. The Erattupetta police, who are currently investigating the incident, are yet to confirm whether it is a case of suicide. Further investigation is underway.