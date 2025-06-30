Wayanad: The tiny agrarian community at Nellarachal, a hamlet nestled close to the Karappuzha Dam near Ambalavayal, here, are at its wits' end. They find that tourists, who come equipped with cameras and other gear on bikes, cars, and jeeps for photo shoots and to create reels, are invading their privacy.

Apart from the reel makers, the breathtaking view of the landscape, with the reservoir in the backdrop, has become an endearing spot for pre- and post-marriage photoshoots. However, the villagers are at least not enthused.

The local community's fuming protest reached a flashpoint recently when the region experienced a series of accidents. Villagers point out that reckless driving by reel makers led to two accidents last week, in which a tractor and a jeep plunged into the dam's water.

Ambalavayal police registered two cases and directed the 'Karappuzha Dam Safety Authority', under the irrigation department, which owns the land close to the reservoir, to take immediate action to prevent visitors from breaking the law.

Ambalavayal Sub Inspector Royichan told Onmanorama that the police initiated action to cancel the registration of the tractor and the driver's licence. As for the jeep accident, five people have been booked.

Royichan said the five-member team that arrived in the jeep at 7 am started shooting while they drove, creating a pandemonium. "While on the grassy slope, the vehicle lost control and ended up in the water," he said. "Luckily, those in the vehicle jumped out to safety", he added.

"Those arrested were produced at the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, Sulthan Bathery, and were released on conditional bail. We have also initiated procedures to cancel the registration of the jeep and the driver's licence," he said.

Tourism not at the cost of peace, say villagers

The villagers, who have been resenting the 'invasion', have demanded increased police patrolling and a permanent security post near the dam. Earlier, they were happy that their hamlet had been included on the tourism map. "But now we regret that and people here are very much disturbed," said Ramanadhan NK, Nellarachal ward councillor of Ambalavayal panchayat. "We have already submitted representations to the SP and district collector to take immediate action to ensure peace in our hamlet," he said.

They also blame the gangs of 'reel makers' for creating a ruckus and driving away the peace-loving tourists. They suspect that under the guise of video shoots, many anti-social elements are increasingly lurking in their precincts.

The jeep and tractor accidents were the latest in the series of accidents in these areas, villagers say. "We are happy to welcome all visitors to enjoy the beauty of the spot, but not at the cost of our privacy and peace," Ramanadhan said.