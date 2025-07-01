Valadi: In a move that has left hundreds of commuters in distress, the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has suspended its services on the Thuruthy–Mulaykkamthuruthy–Valadi route, citing the deplorable condition of the road. The suspension came into effect yesterday, without any prior warning to the public.

The decision triggered protests from residents who were caught unaware by the sudden halt in services. KSRTC was running 64 trips across four services daily on the route. In response, a temporary service has been arranged via the Paral–Kumarankari stretch to reach Valadi.

KSRTC officials said that continuing services on the heavily damaged road was no longer feasible. Drivers and conductors had raised repeated concerns about the dangers posed by the pothole-ridden stretch. In one recent incident, a conductor was injured after falling inside the bus when it jolted on hitting a pothole. Two buses have sustained serious damage in recent weeks.

"Sometimes, we have to ask passengers to get down so that the bus can be pulled out of a deep pothole. If the driver loses control, there's every chance the bus could topple into the adjoining paddy fields," said one of the bus crew members.

With KSRTC services now halted, residents of Thuruthy and Mulaykkamthuruthy have been left stranded. Students and office-goers are the worst affected, with no viable alternatives available. Even autorickshaws are refusing rides through the area due to the worsening condition of the road, especially during the monsoon.

“This is the first time KSRTC services have been suspended on this route. It’s our only option. Now, life has come to a standstill,” said Baby, a resident of Mundaykkamthuruthy.

Meanwhile, the Kerala State Transport Project (KSTP) has asked the contractor to urgently fill the worst potholes as a temporary measure. The pothole near the Valadi petrol pump was filled yesterday, and authorities have assured that the remaining potholes will be patched up within four days.

The contractor awarded with the roadwork tender will begin reconstruction after the monsoon, said a KSTP official.

Parents are particularly anxious. “We don’t own a vehicle and can’t afford to send our children in autorickshaws every day. Do our kids have to walk kilometres carrying their schoolbags?” asked Vijitha Anoop, a mother from Mulaykkamthuruthy.