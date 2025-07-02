Kattappana: Police here on Wednesday arrested a thief within ten hours of a burglary at the Ashoka Lottery Agency near the Kattappana New Bus Stand. The accused, Aakri Shaji (52) from Kuttar, a history sheeter, stole around ₹1 lakh in cash and lottery tickets worth ₹3.5 lakh on Monday night.

A team of police led by DySP V A Nishad Mon traced the thief using CCTV footage. Although Shaji initially covered his face with a mask, further surveillance footage revealed his identity as he moved through nearby areas. Though he attempted to escape in an autorickshaw, he was intercepted before he could flee the locality. Police revealed that bystanders had noticed Shaji tampering with the shop’s lock earlier but failed to alert the authorities, allowing him to return later and burglarise the shop.

Shaji was booked in theft cases registered at Peechi, Thodupuzha, Kambammettu, Nedumkandam, and Kattappana police stations. He is also accused in a POCSO case at Kambammettu for allegedly attempting to assault a minor. Following his arrest, Shaji was produced before the Kattappana court and remanded to judicial custody. He is currently held at Peermade Sub-Jail.

The investigation was overseen by District Police Chief T K Vishnu Pradeep, with the team including CI T C Murukan, SI Aby George, Junior SI S S Shyam, and Senior Civil Police Officers K M Biju and Manoj.