Kollam: Health Minister Veena George complained of uneasiness and was admitted to Kottarakkara Government Taluk Hospital on Thursday evening. According to reports, the minister developed health issues due to high blood pressure. She experienced discomfort while travelling to Thiruvananthapuram from Kottayam. She was soon taken to the Taluk Hospital, where doctors administered an intravenous (IV) drip. The minister is expected to be discharged from the hospital soon.

The minister was hospitalised at a time when opposition parties are calling for her resignation over the Kottayam tragedy.

A woman was killed and three were injured after a portion of a 68-year-old building at Kottayam Medical College Hospital collapsed on Thursday morning. The Youth Congress and Youth League have intensified protests across the state, demanding Veena George’s resignation from the post of Health Minister.