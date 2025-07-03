Idukki: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested the owner of a resort and his wife for allegedly trafficking ketamine to Australia. The accused are Deol, owner of Sunset Valley Resort in Panchalimedu, and his wife Manju.

According to the NCB, Deol is a close aide of Edison from Muvattupuzha, the alleged mastermind behind "Ketamelon", a darknet-hosted drug market. Investigations revealed that the couple had been smuggling ketamine, a powerful narcotic, to Australia since 2019.

They were produced before the court and remanded in custody. The NCB said further investigation is underway to trace other links in the international trafficking network.