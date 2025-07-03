Kattappana: Sundari, the beloved dog who faithfully watched over Vellayamkudy town, Kattappana, and won the hearts of its residents, has died after being hit by a bus at the KSRTC depot.

Deeply loved by the employees of the depot, local shopkeepers and taxi drivers alike, Sundari survived on the food and affection of the community. She also played a key role in keeping stray dogs at bay and stood guard over many of the town’s commercial establishments.

Multiple flex boards have been put up across Vellayamkudy in remembrance of their loyal four-legged friend.