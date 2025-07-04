A day after the collapse of a 68-year-old building at the Kottayam Medical College hospital, protests continued to erupt against the Kerala government and Health Minister Veena George across the state on Friday.

The premises of the Kottayam Medical College Hospital echoed with “Veena George must resign!” slogans on Friday, as Youth Congress activists marched to the hospital in protest. Tensions escalated when the protesters tried to climb over the barricades, prompting the police to use water cannons to disperse the protesters.

Demanding the resignation of the health minister, Indian Youth Congress activists carried out a march to Veena’s ancestral home in Pathanamthitta, holding a coffin. According to the activists, the coffin symbolises the state of Kerala’s health department. The police set up barricades to block the protestors, leading to a scuffle between the two parties. The police used water cannons.

Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan said that the state's healthcare sector is "on ventilator".

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) General Secretary PK Kunhalikutty echoed Satheesan's sentiments and alleged that the state is in reverse gear. He added that the health minister's conduct was irresponsible.

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Friday strongly criticised the ruling government over the condition of public hospitals in the state. “The condition of most hospitals in the state is pathetic. As the health minister is not willing to resign, the Chief Minister should expel the minister,” he told reporters.

Meanwhile, BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar alleged that the ruling government's criminal negligence caused the accident.

The BJP carried out a march to the health minister’s residence in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. The police used water cannons to disperse the protesters.