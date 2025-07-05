Neeleshwaram/Kasargod: The syndicate of Kannur University has urged to revise the cancellation of Mathematics and physical science options at the BEd Centre in Chala, Kasargod, and also to submit a report on the same within a week. The meeting of the syndicate was presided over by Vice Chancellor Prof KK Saju.

The syndicate members complained that they didn’t know about the decision to cancel the courses and the appointment of a committee to study it. They added that the report of the committee wasn’t presented at the meeting. Syndicate members A Ashokan and Sajith Paleri demanded to revise the cancellation of mathematics and physical science options at the BEd Centre in Chala, Kasargod. The syndicate then suggested to review the report based on which the courses were cancelled and then submit a new report within a week.

There had been complaints that the decision to cancel these courses that didn’t have the approval of the syndicate, was merely taken based on a file, in the pretext that it was done following a recommendation of a subcommittee that comprised of the university registrar and a syndicate member.

The latest recommendation is to handle the criticism that the courses were approved by bypassing the syndicate. Meanwhile, the decision regarding the future of the course should be taken within a week as the admissions will begin soon. If the decision to cancel the courses isn’t revoked, then it would be a blow to the students in Chala, a linguistically minor region at the Kerala-Karnataka border in Kasargod. The multiple language training centre here too had been closed down.

After cancelling the two BEd courses, there has been an attempt to move the Malayalam department from the Dr PK Rajan Memorial campus in Neeleshwaram. However, this issue was not mentioned at the syndicate meeting yesterday. There is widespread criticism that students and youth organisations of all political parties have been staying silent even as many courses are cancelled and educational institutions are closed down in Kasargod district.