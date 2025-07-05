Malappuram: Health Minister Veena George has confirmed that 425 individuals are currently on the Nipah virus contact list in Kerala. Of these, 228 are in Malappuram, 110 in Palakkad, and 87 in Kozhikode.

In Malappuram, 12 individuals are under treatment, including five in intensive care. One person from the contact list has tested negative for the virus. Following the confirmation of Nipah cases in the district, health officials conducted surveillance in 20 wards across the panchayats of Makkaraparamba, Kuruva, Koottilangadi, and Mankada. A total of 65 teams visited 1,655 households to identify the potential origin of the outbreak and step up door-to-door awareness campaigns.

ADVERTISEMENT

The survey was led by Dr N N Pameela, with technical support from C K Suresh Kumar, M Shahul Hameed, and epidemiologist Dr Kiran Raj. The final report was submitted to District Medical Officer Dr Renuka.

In Palakkad, one person remains in isolation, while 61 healthcare workers have been identified as close contacts.

ADVERTISEMENT

All 87 individuals on the Kozhikode contact list are healthcare professionals.

The Health Minister has directed fever surveillance in affected areas and stressed the need to provide psychological support to those on the contact list. In Palakkad, the individuals will be isolated locally, and only their samples should be sent for testing. Route maps of confirmed cases in Palakkad and Malappuram have been released, and ambulance services, including Kaniv 108, have been placed on standby. Efforts to trace the source of the outbreak have also been intensified.

ADVERTISEMENT

A high-level review meeting chaired by the Health Minister was also held in the district. It was attended by the Additional Chief Secretary of the Health Department, the NHM State Mission Director, the Director of Medical Education, Additional Directors, District Collectors, District Medical Officers, police officials, and representatives from other departments.