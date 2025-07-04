Kozhikode: Nipah infection has been confirmed in Kerala after a patient from Palakkad tested positive at the Pune Virology Institute, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said on Friday. The confirmation comes after initial test results had also indicated a possible infection.

Meanwhile, the test result from Pune Virology Institute is awaited for an 18-year-old woman from Mankada in Malappuram district, who was declared dead on July 1. Her initial test from Kozhikode Medical College had returned positive.

The Kerala Health Department has prepared a contact list related to the Nipah virus in the state. Health Minister Veena George informed, after a high-level meeting, that 345 people from three districts are on the list. Among them, 211 are from Malappuram, 91 from Palakkad, and 43 from Kozhikode. Authorities informed that all the people in the contact list from Kozhikode are healthcare workers, no one from the public.

Nipah symptoms were observed in both patients on June 25 and 26. Following this, the Health Department directed healthcare workers to collect information from their localities to identify any deaths due to pneumonia or encephalitis that had occurred within the past three weeks. Containment zones have been declared in these areas, where wearing masks is mandatory.

Meanwhile, the Kozhikode District Collector has allocated a special ward in the KHRWS block of the Government Medical College Hospital to admit suspected Nipah cases.

A state-level control room and control rooms in each concerned district have been set up, the Minister said. The control room in Kozhikode will operate from 9 am to 5 pm, and the public can contact at 0495-2373903, said District Medical Officer Dr KK Rajaram.