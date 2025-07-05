A Wayanad native working in Israel as a caregiver was found hanging in the house where he was employed. His employer, an 80-year-old Israeli woman, was found dead in the adjacent room with multiple deep stab wounds on her body.

The deceased, Jinesh P Sukumaran (38), a native of Koliyadi near Wayanad, had been working in Mevaseret Zion, near Jerusalem.

Jinesh had moved to Israel just over a month ago and was working as a caregiver to the husband of the murdered woman. The woman’s body was found around noon on Friday. Jinesh’s body was later found hanging from the ceiling in an adjacent room.

Jinesh's relatives back home remain in shock and are yet to receive a clear account of the incident. Friends and family members find it difficult to believe that Jinesh could have been involved in any crime.

Previously employed as a medical representative, he had gone to Israel about one and a half months ago, hoping to clear his debts and support his family financially. Friends described Jinesh as a motivational speaker who often guided others through personal crises.

A close relative told Onmanorama that although early reports indicated Jinesh may have killed the woman before taking his own life, friends in Israel informed the family that a robbery had taken place at the residence and several items were missing.

“Moreover, the victim's husband told the police in his statement that Jinesh would never do such a heinous act,” the relative said. “He was a family man who had travelled far from home to support his loved ones.”

The relative also mentioned that during a recent phone call, Jinesh had told his parents that the Israeli family treated him very well and were extremely cordial. “I don't believe he would commit such a crime, especially without any reason,” he added.

Sulthan Bathery DySP Abdul Shereef told Onmanorama that the police have not received any official communication regarding the incident. “We have only come across some news reports but are clueless about the facts behind them,” he said. “There have been no queries from higher authorities so far regarding the family, nor any instructions to inform them about the incident,” he added.

The family is currently trying to contact Jinesh’s friends in Israel and exploring all available avenues to repatriate his body. Jinesh is survived by his mother, Radha, sister, Jinitha, wife, Reshma, and their daughter.

The news of the incident left Reshma, Jinesh’s wife, devastated. She has been hospitalised since reports about the tragedy began to surface. According to relatives, she collapsed due to severe mental shock. Jinesh, Reshma, and their daughter Aradhya had been living in their newly built house at Koliyadi for the past few months. After Jinesh left for Israel and rented out the house, Reshma returned to her parental home in Kenichira. Relatives said he stayed in regular contact with her through phone calls and WhatsApp whenever possible.

