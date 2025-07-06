Kottayam: Health Minister Veena George visited the grieving family of Bindu, who died in the collapse of an old building at Kottayam Government Medical College Hospital. The minister reached the victim’s residence on Sunday morning, as Congress and BJP intensified their protests across the state, calling for her resignation over the incident.

Upon reaching Bindu’s house at Thalayolaparambu, Veena George consoled the family and assured them that the government would stand by them. Bindu’s husband, Visruthan, requested the minister to provide a permanent government job for their son, who is a B.Tech graduate.

In visuals aired on news channels, the minister was seen breaking into tears while speaking to Bindu’s elderly mother.

The minister promised the family full support from the government and stated that their demands—including compensation, medical care for Bindu’s daughter, and a job for her son—would be considered. She informed Visruthan that immediate action would be taken for his daughter’s surgery on Monday, following the formation of a medical board.

During the visit, the minister also told the family that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan would officially announce the government’s decisions to support the family.

CPM state committee member K Anil Kumar accompanied the minister to Bindu’s residence. He assured Visruthan that both the government and the party would assist in completing their house construction. He also reiterated that the government would provide a permanent job to their son.

The accident that claimed Bindu’s life occurred on Thursday morning. The toilet complex adjacent to wards 10, 11, and 14 at Kottayam Government Medical College collapsed while the hospital was in the process of shifting operations to the newly constructed surgical block.

Bindu, a resident of Thalayolaparambu in Kottayam district, was pulled from the debris more than two hours after the incident and was declared dead.