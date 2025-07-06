Kasaragod: Traffic has been restored between Cherkala and New Bevinje after work was completed on the stretch opposite the side of National Highway 66, which had collapsed. Vehicles began travelling smoothly along the road from Friday after expert engineers examined the stretch in the morning.

However, the contractors are yet to start either reconstruction or repair of the retaining wall which had collapsed at New Bevinje. The District Collector had issued an order after visiting the site on June 24 which said that traffic should be allowed on the road only after strengthening the retaining wall and completing the construction of the road. The Collector’s order also said that these tasks should be completed within four days, to which representatives of the company carrying out the construction responded that they would meet the deadline by working round-the-clock.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the company failed to complete even the work on the road within the allotted time. Instead, the road was ready only on July 3 and a few vehicles were allowed to pass on a trial basis. Later, the stretch was opened for normal traffic from July 4.

Meanwhile, some employees of the company who arrived to remove the collapsed earth were blocked by the local people twice. Consequently, the earth still remains on the spot. Even though reporters contacted the authorities to learn the measures planned by them to strengthen the retaining wall, there was no response.