Kumarakom: If someone tells Karthik Praneesh to aim for the skies, he now responds, 'it’s not the sky I’m after, but space, where there are no boundaries.'

A Class 9 student of Sreekumaramangalam School, Karthik, recently led a team of students in an interaction with Indian astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who is currently aboard the International Space Station.

The session was held as part of the Student Outreach Programme of the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), Thiruvananthapuram. Group Captain Shukla, mission pilot of Axiom-4, spoke to the students about his journey and his dream of a limitless world that eventually took him to space.

During the interaction, Shukla and ISRO scientists introduced the students to the fundamentals of space technology. They explained the key differences between manned and unmanned space missions and shed light on the challenges and possibilities of human life beyond the Earth. Shukla also answered curious questions from students about daily life aboard the space station, including how astronauts sleep and adapt to microgravity.

Karthik, who anchored the student team during the session, is the son of Praneesh Kumar and Ramya Mohan, residents of Prajithalayam in Cheeppungal, Virippukala.