Changanassery: A 28-year-old mechanic was fatally electrocuted when the raised carrier of a tipper lorry came into contact with an 11 kV high-tension power line. The incident occurred around 10:30 am on Monday near Tirumala Square on the Changanassery bypass. The lorry driver, who was inside the vehicle at the time, escaped unhurt.

The deceased was identified as Sijo Raju, son of Raju and Santi, of Nediya Kalapparamba, Mampuzhakkari. Sijo, who was unmarried, is survived by two brothers, Shijo and Sinto.

Sijo worked as a mobile mechanic, operating out of a van parked on the roadside, repairing flat tyres and servicing hydraulic parts of heavy vehicles. The accident occurred when a truck was brought to him for tyre replacement. While the driver raised the carrier to retrieve a new tyre, it accidentally touched the overhead power line.

Sijo, who was standing on the ground without footwear and in contact with the metal carrier, was electrocuted instantly. The lorry driver was unharmed as he remained inside the insulated cabin and did not come into contact with the ground or the metal parts affected by the electric current.

Officials from the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) explained that high-voltage current passed through Sijo's body when he touched the vehicle. They clarified that footwear would not have been sufficient to prevent electrocution from an 11 kV line. The discharge of electricity occurred through the vehicle’s tyres and burn marks were found on the interlock paving blocks where the truck was parked.

KSEB has warned against conducting any roadside repair work, particularly involving heavy vehicles, under overhead power lines.