Pathanamthitta: The search for the missing migrant worker who is believed to be trapped under rocks at a quarry in Payyanamon near Konni was temporarily suspended after NDRF and Fire Force personnel found the mission extremely challenging. A 27-member team from the National Disaster Response Force and the Special Rescue Team of the Fire Force resumed the search around 9.15 am on Tuesday.

Four members of the Special Rescue Team descended using ropes near the accident site to examine the excavator under which the missing worker is believed to be trapped. Though they managed to remove some smaller rocks by hand from the top of the excavator, they climbed back to safety due to fears of further rockfall.

Speaking to the media, District Collector Prem Krishnan said that a 30-tonne capacity crane from Karunagappally would be brought to the site to pull out the excavator. He added that the rescuers had descended to locate suitable spots on the excavator where ropes could be hooked to facilitate its removal.

“As a backup plan, we are also bringing in a large Hitachi excavator from Alappuzha to help remove the rocks. The rescuers couldn’t confirm whether anyone was inside the excavator's cabin because of the huge rocks covering it. According to them, small rocks are still falling, so manual operations are being restricted and we will rely on machines from now on,” said the District Collector.

Manorama News reported that the worker is trapped under 25 feet of debris, beneath the excavator. The accident reportedly took place around 2.50 am on Monday.

Officials confirmed that the body of Mahadeb Pradan (51), a native of Odisha, was recovered from the accident site. Ajay Kumar Rai (38), a native of Bihar who was operating the excavator, is reportedly still trapped.

Due to the continued rockfall, the NDRF and Fire Force found the rescue operation extremely challenging on Monday. A special task force from the Fire and Rescue Services in Thrissur rushed to the spot soon after the accident. The search for Ajay was halted on Monday evening due to poor lighting conditions.

The accident occurred just after the workers had returned from their lunch break, when the rocks gave way. Rescue teams from the Fire and Rescue Department and the police rushed to the scene and began efforts to pull the trapped men out. However, a second landslide in the same area forced the teams to suspend operations due to safety concerns.

"It's a very risky situation. Rocks are still falling, making it difficult for the teams to continue," said an official involved in the operation.

As per the geology department’s directions, rocks must be broken in accordance with benchmarks to reach the site. On Tuesday, machinery was brought in to remove the huge rocks to clear the path to the area where the worker is trapped.