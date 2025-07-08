Kochi: The Kerala government has approached the High Court seeking cancellation of anticipatory bail granted to BJP leader PC George in a 2022 hate speech case involving alleged derogatory remarks against the Muslim community.

George was granted bail on the condition that he would refrain from making further provocative statements. However, the government claims he violated this condition by making similar remarks during a television channel debate, where he allegedly equated the community with terrorists. A fresh FIR was filed in 2025, citing violations under Sections 196(1)(a) and 299 of the BNS, and Section 12(O) of the Kerala Police Act.

George claimed that he did not intend to promote ill will and was provoked by a co-panellist during the debate. However, the High Court denied him anticipatory bail in the 2025 FIR, which was registered at Erattupetta Police Station.

The State, represented by the Station House Officer of Palarivattom Police Station, has now sought to revoke his bail in the original 2022 case. The 2022 FIR invoked Sections 153A (promoting enmity between groups on religious grounds) and 295A (deliberate acts intended to outrage religious feelings) of the Indian Penal Code.

( With inputs from LiveLaw)