Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala University Vice Chancellor in-charge, Ciza Thomas, has issued a notice to Registrar KS Anil Kumar, restricting him from entering the University premises and performing his official duties. In the notice, the VC warned that strict disciplinary action would be taken if he ignored her order.

Ciza Thomas took this step after SFI activists staged a protest inside the administrative block of the university, demanding the resignation of VC Mohanan Kunnummal and protesting against Governor Rajendra Arlekar. Condemning the protest, she sent a letter to the DGP seeking action against the SFI activists involved.

She claimed that the university’s administrative block suffered major damage during the protest, as a large number of SFI activists — both men and women — stormed the building. SFI state president Sivaprasad declared that they would continue protect across Kerala against RSS politics on the campuses.

Ciza Thomas is set to be relieved of her duties as the interim VC today, as Mohanan Kunnummal, who had been on a trip to Russia, is scheduled to return on Thursday.

Tensions at Kerala University escalated after VC Mohanan Kunnummal suspended Registrar Anil Kumar for allegedly cancelling an event involving the Governor at the Senate Hall. The event was reportedly cancelled following an SFI protest over the display of an RSS-linked Bharat Mata image at a program organized to mark 50 years since the declaration of the Emergency. The syndicate opposed the suspension, arguing that the VC had misused his powers.

Amid the controversy, Kunnummal left for Russia, and Ciza Thomas assumed charge as interim VC. In a special syndicate meeting convened to discuss Anil Kumar’s suspension, the Left-aligned syndicate members presented a resolution to revoke the suspension. However, Ciza Thomas opposed it and dissolved the meeting.

Ignoring the VC’s decision, the syndicate members continued the meeting in her absence, with a senior member stepping in to chair it. After the meeting, a syndicate member announced that Anil Kumar's suspension had been revoked, and the same would be communicated to the Kerala High Court. Following this, Anil Kumar returned to office on Monday and withdrew his plea in the High Court challenging the suspension.

In response, an irate Ciza Thomas suspended Joint Registrar P Harikumar for approving the minutes of the syndicate meeting and appointed Mini Kappan as the interim registrar, overriding the syndicate’s authority.