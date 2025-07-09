Kottayam: MLA Chandy Oommen has provided ₹5 lakh to the family of Bindu, who died in the Kottayam Medical College Hospital building collapse. The amount was transferred to her daughter Navami’s account by the Overseas Indian Cultural Congress (OICC) Riyadh Central Committee, on behalf of the Oommen Chandy Foundation.

Chandy, the son of the late Oommen Chandy, the former Kerala Chief Minister, had earlier visited the family and promised a sum to help complete their house.

Bindu, who had accompanied her daughter for treatment, was using a bathroom in the hospital’s old surgical block when it collapsed. Bindu was found unconscious under the debris and taken to the hospital, but she later died from her injuries.