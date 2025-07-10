Kochi: Drug traffickers are now undergoing training to counter efforts by central investigative agencies to track and crack down on narcotics sales via the dark web.

With the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) intensifying its operations against online drug trafficking, criminal cartels have responded by offering technical guidance to help sellers avoid detection. This training is being disseminated through a forum called Dread, a dark web chat forum used extensively by those operating in illegal marketplaces.

Following the arrest of Edison Babu, a native of Muvattupuzha and a major dark web drug dealer, alerts about the crackdown quickly spread across the Dread platform. Forum members were immediately warned to stay vigilant. Detailed instructions were shared on how to erase digital footprints (traces of online transactions) in the event of an arrest of dealers or buyers. Technical advice on wiping data and maintaining operational secrecy has also been circulated among peers.

The NCB is now closely tracking the activity of individuals believed to have received this training. Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has launched a probe into the financial dealings and investments of those currently in its custody.

What is Dread?

Dread is a prominent dark web discussion platform operating in complete anonymity, often compared to Reddit. Users, hidden behind pseudonyms, freely exchange information on illicit topics, from drug trade techniques to cybercrime tactics without moderation. The forum has become a hub for those seeking to engage in or learn about illegal activities.