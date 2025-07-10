Nedumbassery: The Purayar–Puthuvamkunnu Road, a vital link in Chengamanad grama panchayat, lies completely damaged, turning daily travel into a nightmare for residents.

Connecting Purayar on the Desam–Vallam Kadavu Road to Kaprassery via Puthuvamkunnu, this road is an important route to Cochin International Airport and also serves as an alternate path to Desam when the Purayar railway gate is closed.

Now riddled with potholes and severe erosion, the road’s condition is so poor that even pedestrians struggle to pass. Two-wheelers and auto-rickshaws have stopped using it altogether.

Repeated pleas by local residents to the authorities have gone unheard. Frustrated, they have warned of strong protests if urgent repair work is not carried out soon.