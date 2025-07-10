Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala University headquarters is likely to witness protests on Thursday as Vice Chancellor Mohanan Kunnummal returns to the campus amid the ongoing controversy over the suspension of Registrar KS Anil Kumar and SFI’s agitation against the Governor’s alleged saffronisation of Kerala campuses.

The district police have thrown a massive security blanket in Kerala University as SFI, DYFI, and AISF have announced plans to protest against the VC’s decision to suspend the registrar. Approximately 700 police personnel equipped with water cannons are deployed at the university.

In addition to the agitation by the Left-affiliated student organisations, members of the university syndicate have also declared that they will not allow the VC to prevent Registrar Anil Kumar from entering his office. On Friday, VC in-charge Ciza Thomas issued a notice to Anil Kumar, barring him from entering the university premises and performing his duties. She warned that strict disciplinary action would be taken if he violated the order.

Speaking to the media, syndicate member Shiju Khan said that the VC has no authority to restrict the registrar, as the syndicate has already revoked the suspension order. He added that any attempt to block the registrar would be met with an iron fist.

On Tuesday, the university headquarters witnessed a violent protest after SFI activists barged into the office demanding the VC’s resignation.

Kerala University has been witnessing dramatic scenes since Vice Chancellor Mohanan Kunnummal suspended Registrar K.S. Anil Kumar over the cancellation of the Governor’s event at the Senate Hall. The suspension was based on allegations that Anil Kumar had disrespected the Governor.

Challenging the suspension order, the university syndicate passed a resolution revoking it. However, VC in-charge Ciza Thomas overruled the syndicate’s decision and issued an order appointing Mini Kappan as the interim registrar.