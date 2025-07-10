Sreehari Sukesh, 23, a native of Tripunithura in Kochi, who died in a mid-air plane crash in Canada on Tuesday was close to realising his childhood dream of becoming a pilot. A student of Harv's Air flying school, he died during a training exercise in Manitoba, Canada. Adam Penner, President of the flying school told media that the collision happened between a four-seater airplane, a Cessna 172 and a two-seater Cessna 152.

It has been over a year since Sreehari moved to Canada to get his commercial pilot licence. “He was passionate about flying from a young age. That's why he went to Canada right after Class 12. He was so close to completing his commercial pilot training,” said his uncle, Deepesh Chandran.

His social media profiles teem with images and quotes which echo his ambition. "Private pilot!, Once you have tasted flight, nothing else will stop you", reads a quote from his Meta page. He took up part-time kitchen work at a place even as he trained for his licence. Sreehari cheered every feat of his friends and appreciated posts by Airline pilots which talked about the qualities of good trainers and how they should have a special ability to transfer their knowledge to others. "To be a trainer is not a matter of being powerful," a pilot posted, to which Sreehari responded, "Well said". He loved posts that celebrated breathtaking views, the glow of city lights and the hues of sunrise. He had come home last November to visit his grandmother, who was battling cancer. She died in January. Sreehari returned to Canada in February.

A Canadian national, Savannah May Royce(20), was also killed in the accident. “The instructor told us the collision happened during a training manoeuvre. One plane flew over the other – it wasn’t a head-on crash. We don’t yet know the full details,” Deepesh told Onmanorama. He added that after fingerprint verification and medical procedures, the body will be moved to a funeral home in Canada.

A news release from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said it was notified of a two-plane mid-air collision in the Rural Municipality of Hanover on July 8 at 8.45 am. RCMP, fire department and Emergency medical services attended and located the wreckage of two small, single-engine aircraft, south of Steinbach. The two pilots were pronounced dead on the scene, according to the statement.

Sreehari completed his higher secondary education at Global Public School, Kochi. His sister Samyuktha is currently in Class 12 at the same school. His father, Sukesh, works at the Central Bank Angamaly branch, and his mother, Deepa, at UST Global, Infopark Kochi.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has launched an investigation. The family has learnt from Canadian officials that the investigation may take up to a year to complete. The family, meanwhile, is making efforts to expedite the repatriation of Sreehari’s body with the help of Indian authorities, embassies, and the Canada Malayali Association. Usually, the process takes up to 15–20 days.

Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden has written to External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on behalf of the family, requesting immediate intervention to ensure an early return of Sreehari’s mortal remains.

The family of another victim, Savanna's family, released a statement to the press, which said she was the essence of pure joy. "Her faith and laughter will forever touch everyone who was lucky enough to have known her, during her short life," her family said in the statement.

Onmanorama has contacted Adam Penner, president of Harv’s Air flight school, for a comment. This article will be updated when a response is received.