Kaduthuruthy: A livestock farm run by Vidhu Rajeev, wife of Arukkuzhuppil Rajeev, from Myladumpara near Muttuchira, has won the State Biodiversity Board’s Best Protected Farmer Award.

What began with just two goats and ten hens has grown into an impressive enterprise today, housing 50 cows, 120 goats and over 5,000 poultry birds. Vidhu, who holds an MA and B.Ed, has won four awards, including a national award in cattle farming.

A pandemic-era dream takes root

After spending 18 years abroad, Vidhu returned home during the pandemic and founded ‘Parudeesa’, her dream farm. It is now home to HF, Jersey, Gir, Vechur, Punganur, Kasargod Dwarf and native breeds. The farm produces nearly 350 litres of milk daily. In addition to dairy farming, Vidhu also raises egg-laying hens, ducks, turkeys, rabbits, guinea pigs and ornamental birds. The farm also includes vegetable and fish farming.

Zero-waste farming

‘Parudeesa’ operates as a zero-waste farm, where even cow dung is utilised effectively and sold as powder or slurry and also used for biogas production. One of the major income sources is custom-made compost manure, produced to meet the specific requirements of farmers. The onsite milk processing unit produces ghee, peda, butter, and ice cream, adding value to the raw produce.

Besides the 3.5 acres land including her home, Vidhu has also leased 14 acres for growing fodder, plantains and various tubers. All vegetables needed for her household are grown here, using organic fertilisers like cow dung.

The farm also cultivates rambutan, pepper, nutmeg, yam, tapioca and turmeric, all organically. Every aspect of the farm, from livestock diversity, health and hygiene, scientific practices, sales to waste management, is efficiently maintained.

Recently, Minister J Chinchurani visited Parudeesa to witness Vidhu’s exemplary livestock and mixed farming model.