Idukki: A hartal has been declared in the three panchayaths in Idukki district tomorrow in protest against the High Court order which ordered the halt of a stretch of National Highway. The UDF has called for a strike in Vellathooval, Adimali, and Pallivasal panchayats, while the LDF will observe a hartal in Adimali.

The Kerala High Court on Friday issued an order to stop the construction of the National Highway stretch between Neriyamangalam and Valara, triggering widespread political and public opposition in the region.