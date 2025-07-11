The Kerala High Court on Thursday granted bail to Sukanth Suresh, an IB officer accused in connection with the suicide of his colleague. Justice Bechu Kurien Thomas, who considered the bail plea, observed that the accused had already spent 44 days in custody and stated, "no purpose is served by further custody."

As per the prosecution’s case, Suresh had allegedly sexually exploited the victim under the false promise of marriage and later instigated her suicide. They contended that bail should not be granted at this stage, as the analysis report of the victim’s mobile phone is still pending and the accused needs to be questioned further once the report is available.

ADVERTISEMENT

Suresh’s earlier plea for anticipatory bail had been rejected, following which he surrendered before the investigation team and has been in judicial custody since May 27, 2025. The court noted that the essential parts of the investigation had already been completed and, therefore, granted bail with certain conditions.

The IB officer was found dead on railway tracks at Chackai on March 24. Her family filed a complaint with the police alleging that she had died by suicide, and Sukanth, who was an IB officer at Kochi airport, was responsible for her demise.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the family's complaint, Sukanth was in a relationship with the woman and later backed out, which caused her emotional stress, and she was forced to take her own life.

(With Live Law Inputs)