Kollam: Two people were injured on Wednesday after a scaffolding pipe fell at the platform of the Kollam Junction Railway Station from a construction site involved in the station’s redevelopment project.

The incident happened around 9:47 am, when the pipe dislodged and fell onto the protective safety mesh. However, it bounced over the high-level fencing and landed on Platform No. 1 near the Thiruvananthapuram end, injuring two individuals.

Following the incident, the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Government Railway Police (GRP), and station staff sprang into action and rushed the injured to the Kollam District Hospital for treatment.

Senior railway doctors and officials reached the hospital to oversee medical care. Southern Railway authorities are closely monitoring the situation and have assured that the best medical support is being provided.

A detailed inquiry has been ordered into the incident. The Southern Railway said that the pipe fell onto the platform despite the presence of mandated safety structures. "Safety of passengers remains the highest priority. Accordingly, preventive protocols at construction sites within station premises will be rigorously reviewed and further tightened," the Southern Railway Thiruvananthapuram Division said.