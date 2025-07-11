Adur: The Maa Care Centre at the Adur government higher secondary school was shut down following complaints from the Congress and Youth Congress committees that the facility was functioning near toilets. The health department inspected the spot and ordered the canteen to be shut down immediately. Meanwhile, the school authorities stated that the canteen will remain closed until a new location is found.

The Maa Care Centre was inaugurated on July 1 by panchayat president AP Usha. These centres have been opened at government schools to provide healthy snacks and stationary items inside the school compound.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kudumbasree has joined hands with the general education department to run these centres. Last year, the Maa Care Centre had functioned in a small kiosk near the school ground. But, this year, it was moved close to the LP school’s building.

The canteen function between two unused toilets here, after installing an iron grill. Both sides of the canteen share the walls of the old toilets. Meanwhile, the door to one of the toilets could be accessed through the canteen.

ADVERTISEMENT

The school authorities say that the toilets are no longer in use and they have been levelled by dumping sand. However, parents allege that students had been using these toilets until a few months ago.