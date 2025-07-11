Thiruvananthapuram: A staffer with the Office of V Abdurahiman, Minister for Sports, Wakf and Haj, was found dead in his staff quarters in Palayam here on Friday.

The deceased is Biju, who worked as an office attendant. He was a native of Thrissilery, Wayanad.

Museum police have reached the scene, and the inquest procedure is underway. The mortal remains will be shifted to the Medical College for autopsy.

Minister Abdurahiman said that Biju had been a part of his staff for over three years. Biju was on duty at the office on Thursday. By evening, he informed other staff members that he wanted to leave early. "We didn't suspect anything. He left early yesterday. Usually, he comes early in the morning. When he didn't come today, we called his phone number. There was no response. Then we went to his house and saw him hanging from the window rail in the kitchen," a staff member from the Minister's office said.

Biju, who got married ten months ago, sent his wife Shyamili to Wayanad on Thursday evening.