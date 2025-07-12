Kalpetta: DMO Dr T Mohandas advised caution in Wayanad after Nipah has been confirmed in Malappuram district. In the sample tests conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research in the previous years, it was found that the fruit bats in the district had developed antibodies against Nipah virus. However, caution has been advised as the risk of Nipah is more during the reproductive season of the fruit bats. The medical officer stated that all the health centres have been urged to observe the symptoms and report them promptly.

Nipah symptoms

Severe headache along with fever, throat pain, muscle cramps, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, exhaustion, vomiting, vision loss, delirium and loss of consciousness are the main symptoms of Nipah. The patient should be moved to the nearby health centre as soon as these symptoms are noticed. Bystanders and those who take care of patients should strictly wear N 95 masks and gloves.

ADVERTISEMENT

Points to note

Do not consume fruits or vegetables that have been bitten by birds or animals. Fruits and vegetables should be washed thoroughly before eating. Use gloves while handling areca nuts that are likely to be touched by bats. Toddy or drinks stored in open earthen pots shouldn’t be consumed. Do not harm bats or try to drive them away from their natural habitat.

Public should dismiss fake news and false information and contact the nearby health centres or healthcare practitioners for help and information. You could also dial the helpline numbers of Disha or 104, 1056, 0471 2552056.