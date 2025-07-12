Kottayam: A four-year-old boy died after a car crashed into a charging station at Vazhikkadavu near Vagamon on Saturday. The deceased is Ayanshnath S, son of Indian Air Force officer Shabarinath and Arya Mohan, a faculty member at Pala Polytechnic, natives of Nemom in Thiruvananthapuram.

Arya has suffered serious injuries and is receiving treatment at a private hospital in Pala. She is currently admitted to the Trauma ICU, the hospital authorities told Onmanorama.

The incident happened around 3 pm when the family arrived in Vagamon for a holiday. The family stopped to charge their car while Arya and Ayansh were waiting at the station. Tragically, another car hit them, fatally injuring the child, who succumbed to his injuries at the spot. Arya was rushed to the hospital immediately.

The driver of the car is identified as Jayakrishnan, a native of Karunagappalli. The Erattupetta police said that they have registered a case in connection with the incident and launched an investigation.