The granite quarry in Konni, Pathanamthitta, which came under scrutiny for safety lapses following the deaths of two migrant workers, was penalised over ₹2.7 crore for illegal mining in five years, documents show.

The deaths of labourers at the mining site of Chenkalath granite quarry in Athumpumkulam ward have reignited long-standing concerns over the quarry’s safety practices and history of illegal operations.

According to the Mining and Geology Department, violations included mining in both buffer zones and non-permitted areas. The most recent penalty of ₹1.55 crore was imposed in 2025, while another fine of ₹1.16 crore was levied between 2020 and 2022.

The accident happened on June 7 around 2.45 pm, when repeated rockfalls trapped four workers. Fire Force officials rescued Yothish (23) from Odisha and Raju Barma (35) from Bihar, and recovered the body of Mahadeva Pradhan (50), another Odisha native, later that day. However, it took 30 hours of arduous effort to retrieve the body of Bihar native Ajaykumar Rai (36), who was trapped inside an excavator buried under massive granite debris. Locals and rescue teams reported unsafe mining practices, which contributed to the delay and fatal outcome.

Residents have long raised alarms over the quarry’s operations, citing risks to both workers and nearby communities. “Over 250 complaints have reportedly been submitted since 2017 to various authorities, including the Pollution Control Board, Department of Mining and Geology, Directorate of Environment&Climate change, and even the Chief Minister’s office—alleging environmental damage, air and water pollution, structural damage to homes, and unsafe working conditions,” said Roshan Sherry Eeppen, a local resident and businessman.

Residents have long raised alarms over the quarry’s operations, citing risks to both workers and nearby communities. Photo: Jijo Elanthoor/ Manorama.

“We warned them about the dangers years ago. If our concerns had been taken seriously, this tragedy would have been avoided,” Roshan added. “The quarry has affected our water sources and damaged homes. Still, our pleas were ignored,” he said.

Following the recent deaths, District Collector Prem Krishnan S confirmed receiving multiple complaints, including allegations of mining on encroached revenue land and contamination of a local stream. “We found E. coli content in the stream water, and the Pollution Control Board has directed the quarry owners to take corrective steps,” the Collector said.

In the meantime, the quarry owners have also applied for a No Objection Certificate (NoC) to expand operations, sparking public backlash. “During a recent public hearing, locals submitted fresh objections, which have been forwarded to the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority for review,” the collector added.

A special team led by the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) has now been formed to inspect all active quarries in Konni and Ranni panchayats. The multi-departmental team, which includes officials from the Mining and Geology, Pollution Control Board, Labour and Factories and Boilers, has been asked to submit a report within 10 days. The quarry is currently non-operational, and the district administration has made it clear that no permission to resume operations will be granted until investigations are complete. A drone survey has also been ordered to examine allegations of land encroachment.

Meanwhile, Konni MLA K U Janeesh Kumar has called for the quarry owner to be charged under murder sections. As of now, the Konni police have registered a case under Section 194 (death under suspicious circumstances) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). The MLA has also demanded a thorough investigation into all complaints filed against the quarry over the years.

The bodies of labourers trapped under the debris following a quarry collapse in Pathanamthitta were retrieved after a dangerous mission. Photo: Special arrangement.

As the situation escalated, further allegations have also come to light. Locals allege the quarry owner has taken over a road listed in the Konni panchayat’s asset register and installed an illegal gate. Though the area was previously inhabited, the owner reportedly acquired adjacent properties while continuing to benefit from public utilities like electricity and street lighting. A court case on the matter is ongoing, with the High Court directing that eviction should only proceed after serving prior notices and conducting hearings.

The site lies in an ecologically sensitive, landslide-prone zone, and a stream running through the property has reportedly been obstructed. The owners are accused of constructing walls and a bridge illegally, altering the stream’s natural flow.

A 2024 report by the Department of Irrigation confirmed encroachments on both sides of the stream and the construction of a pond near the stream, which diverted polluted water. The Pollution Control Board found coliform bacteria in both stream and well water samples from the area.

“The quarrying began from just one side of the property, which spans over 100 acres,” Roshan said. “If the entire area is mined, we can’t even imagine the scale of environmental destruction.”