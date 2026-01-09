The blue economy, which encompasses resources in oceans and coastal regions, has the potential to strengthen India's agricultural sector by promoting sustainable development and creating new employment opportunities. Studies indicate that traditional farmers, young entrepreneurs and women stand to benefit significantly from this emerging sector.

India has already made notable progress in mariculture technology, which involves deep-sea fish farming. The country has identified 146 suitable sites for marine aquaculture within 10 km of the coastline. These sites have the potential to produce an estimated 21.3 lakh tonnes of fish annually, with each unit capable of generating an income of around ₹3 lakh for farmers. High-value fish varieties such as 'karimeen' (pearl spot), 'kalanji' (sea bass) and 'motha' (cobia) can be cultivated in sea cages at these locations, and India has achieved encouraging results in this area.

One of the major developments in the sector is the establishment of a Nucleus Breeding Centre at Azhikode near Kodungallur in Kerala. The hatchery produces high-quality seeds of valavody vatta (trevally), which have proven to be highly beneficial for fish farmers across the state. The distribution of pure and robust seeds from the centre has significantly improved productivity and sustainability in marine aquaculture.

Integrated sea farming

Integrated sea farming, also called Integrated Multi-Trophic Aquaculture (IMTA), involves growing mussels, clams, and seaweeds alongside fish, helping keep water pollution in check and reducing costs. An income of ₹3.25 lakh could be expected from each unit by engaging in such farming.

ADVERTISEMENT

People residing in coastal areas can also earn additional income from ornamental fish farming, seed generation and production and distribution of fish feed. Growing clams and mussels are also farmer-friendly activities.

Seaweed farming

India remains a marginal player in the global seaweed farming sector, with an annual production of only about 72,000 tonnes, compared to the global output of 3.55 crore tonnes. Recognising the vast untapped potential, the country has set an ambitious target of producing 50 lakh tonnes of seaweed under the Viksit Bharat 2047 programme. Cultivation of indigenous algae varieties such as Gracilaria and Gelidiella, along with exotic species like Kappaphycus alvarezii, can offer farmers substantial returns.

ADVERTISEMENT

The adoption of mechanised technologies is expected to further accelerate large-scale seaweed farming, particularly in deep-sea areas. One such innovation is the Sea Combine technology implemented in Indonesia by Bengaluru-based Sea6Energy. Studies indicate that as many as 317 locations across India's marine regions, covering about 23,970 hectares, are suitable for algae cultivation. Estimates suggest that a single hectare equipped with 400 rafts can generate an annual revenue of ₹18.86 lakh. Once regulatory approvals are granted for leasing larger sea areas, the sector is likely to attract significant investment, enabling coastal communities to supplement their incomes.

Deep sea fishing. Photo: AFP

Farmers can further enhance their earnings through the production and sale of value-added seaweed products. The National Institute of Fisheries Post Harvest Technology and Training (NIFPHATT) has developed several such edible innovations, including seaweed pineapple jam, seaweed tomato ketchup, seaweed kheer (lactose-free), seaweed sorbet (dairy-free), seaweed cutlets, seaweed crackers and seaweed wafers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Seaweeds are a rich source of proteins, fibres, minerals and antioxidants. They can reduce thyroid issues and are good for the heart. Prebiotic fibres required for digestion are also present in seaweeds. The authorities should promote farming of seaweeds in coastal areas because the indigenous plants are utilised for creating value-added products.

CMFRI initiatives

The Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) has taken big strides in the development of drugs and health supplements from fish and seaweeds. These derivatives, created exclusively from marine resources, have few side effects and can help prevent multiple lifestyle diseases. They are marketed by CMFRI under the brand name 'Cadalmin TM'.

The derivatives include:

Green mussel extract- eases joint pains and arthritis. It also improves the functioning of the heart.

Green algal extract- a vegetarian nutrient supplement.

Anti-diabetic extract – a natural remedy for Type-2 diabetes.

Anti-hypertensive extract- effective against hypertension.

Anticholesterolemic extract- can treat dyslipidemia and obesity.

Anti-hypothyroidism extract.

Liv Cure extract- can improve liver condition.

Immunoboost extract- which enhances immunity.

Marine mollusc extract– prevents weakening of cardiac muscles.

Seaweed extract- can prevent osteoporosis.

Every farmer in the country should recognise these new opportunities to achieve the goals of Viksit Bharat 2047. We can also expect the blue economy to create a new revolution in Kerala's agricultural sector.

(The author is Director, Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI), Kochi. Phone: 0484-2394798)