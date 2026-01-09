Idukki: A Taurus lorry overturned onto a house at Nedumkandam here on Friday morning, completely destroying the structure. The accident occurred around 10.30 am when the lorry, carrying materials for road construction, lost control, skidded off the road and plunged onto the house belonging to Abdul Razack of Thannimoodu.

The occupants of the house had a narrow escape. The lorry, which was transporting metal from Tamil Nadu, was negotiating a steep incline. When it failed to climb the slope, the driver attempted to turn the vehicle, lost control, and breached the roadside protection wall, crashing onto the house below.

Though Razack’s children were inside the house at the time of the accident, they were in another part of the building. They escaped unhurt.

“The entire building and all household items were completely destroyed. The loss is estimated at over ₹15 lakh,” the house owner said.

The lorry driver sustained minor injuries. The vehicle has not yet been removed from the site.