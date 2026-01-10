Kottayam: Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose has inaugurated a specially designed pavilion beneath a centuries-old 'elanji' tree at Kochett House in Thazhathangadi, Kottayam. The pavilion honours the rich history associated with the tree while also serving as a space for creating new memories.

Certified by the Forest Department to be 363 years old, the tree holds deep personal meaning for both Ananda Bose and the house owner, K J Jacob, fondly known as Raju Kochett. Jacob's family has protected the tree for generations, following his father's instruction never to cut it down.

For Ananda Bose, the tree brings back memories of his late grandmother, who loved making garlands from elanji flowers. Seeing the tree at his friend Jacob’s home rekindled those emotions and also inspired the title of his short story collection, Elanji Pookkal Chirikkum Kaalam (The Time Elanji Flowers Smiled). Two stories from the collection were later published in Malayala Manorama.

Two years ago, Ananda Bose also heard the recital of a poem written by him on 'elanji’' under the same tree. Belva Mariyam Biju, a student who gave a beautiful recital of the poem, was invited by Ananda Bose to the Lok Bhavan in Kolkata and, during Belva’s visit, an ‘elanji’ sapling was planted at the Bengal Lok Bhavan.

Jacob said that his friend Ananda Bose had asked him to construct a pavilion under the ‘elanji’ tree, with which he had a deep emotional attachment. Along with the inauguration of the pavilion, designed by architect Rahul Thomas Pius, at 4.30 pm, the birthday celebrations of Ananda Bose will be conducted. Municipal chairperson M P Santhosh Kumar will preside over the function.