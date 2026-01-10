Idukki: A man suspected of murdering his wife was found hanging on Wednesday in Upputhara here. Police found the body of Subin, husband of Rajani (38), hanging from a tree branch in a grassland near Mathaippara, MC Kavala.

Rajani was murdered at her residence earlier this week. Subin, the prime suspect in the case, had gone into hiding after the crime.

The couple’s three children are now left without either parent. The eldest daughter, Revathi, is a degree student. The second child, Ratin, is studying in Plus Two, while the youngest, Rajeev, is a Class 10 student. Rajeev is yet to recover from the trauma of finding his mother lying murdered when he returned home from school.

Subin’s parents had died earlier, and Rajani’s father is also no more. Rajani’s mother survives on daily-wage labour. Rajani had two sisters, both married—one lives with their mother at the ancestral home, while the other resides near the family house at MC Kavala.

The five members stayed in a single-room hut with a thatched roof, covered with a worn-out tarpaulin. A small section of the room was curtained off as a kitchen. Though the panchayat had sanctioned a house for the family, Subin reportedly refused to sign the agreement. Even an offer by school authorities and classmates of the children to build a house failed after he declined consent.

Police said the couple frequently quarrelled, and Rajani had earlier returned to her parental home following disputes. She resumed living with Subin about a month ago. Investigators believe the murder occurred during an argument after the children left for school, following which Subin fled.

Subin had attempted to commit suicide twice in the past, police said. He had also sold his autorickshaw and other belongings before the incident. Working as a public address system operator, he had links in Tamil Nadu, prompting police to extend the search there. Investigators later learned that he had returned to the area.

Police said Subin even commented on Facebook posts related to the murder after the crime. Investigators believe he returned to the house at night and slept there. Though he later switched off his phone and moved away, mobile location tracking showed that he remained in the vicinity.

Based on this information, police conducted a search in a nearby fenced private property, where they found Subin hanging from a tree. Investigators said lack of food and water, coupled with his inability to escape the police cordon, may have driven him to take his own life. Police also said he had earlier threatened to harm another person.

Angered by the crime, local residents refused to help in bringing down the body or assisting with related procedures. Police completed all formalities. After the post-mortem examination, the body was cremated. The investigation was led by Peermade DySP Vishal Johnson, Upputhara SHO A Faisal, and SI P N Pradeep.