Justice Soumen Sen assumed office as the 40th Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court on Saturday. Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the oath of office to Justice Sen at a ceremony held at the Lok Bhavan in the morning.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Speaker A N Shamseer, Law Minister P Rajeev, BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, State Police Chief Ravada Chandrasekhar and several senior High Court judges attended the event, according to a release from the Lok Bhavan.

Justice Sen had earlier taken charge as the Chief Justice of the Meghalaya High Court in October last year. On January 1, the Union Government issued a notification transferring him to the Kerala High Court.

He succeeds Justice Nitin Jamdar, who demitted office as the Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court on January 9. With this appointment, Justice Sen becomes the 40th Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court. A Full Court Sitting is scheduled to be held in the Chief Justice’s Court at the Kerala High Court on Monday, January 12, to formally welcome Justice Sen.

Born on July 27, 1965, in Kolkata, Justice Sen completed his LLB from the University of Calcutta in 1990, securing the first rank in his batch. He enrolled as an advocate in January 1991 and practised at the Calcutta High Court for more than two decades before being elevated as a judge on April 13, 2011.

