Adoor: A seven-year-old boy died on Sunday after a window frame fell on him, causing severe injuries. Though he was rushed to the hospital for treatment, he later succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased, Drupath Thanooj, son of Thanooj Kumar of Charuvila Puthenveedu, Parakode, Pathanamthitta, was a Class One student at Kendriya Vidyalaya Ommalloor.

The incident occurred at the family’s residence when the boy climbed onto the grills of a detached window frame that was leaning against a wall. The frame reportedly toppled over, falling on him. He was initially taken to Maria Hospital and was later shifted to Life Line Hospital for advanced treatment. However, he succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment.

According to Adoor police, the body was handed over to the family after the postmortem examination. A case has been registered under Section 194 of the BNS.