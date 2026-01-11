Thodupuzha: An engineering student was killed and another sustained critical injuries after their motorcycle collided with a lorry in the early hours of Sunday on the Kolani Bypass near Thottupuram Fuels here.

The deceased is Abhishek Vinod (18), a native of Kanjirappally in Kottayam district and a student of an engineering college in Kalamassery. His classmate, Kiran Radhakrishnan (19), a native of Kottarakkara in Kollam district, who was riding pillion, sustained serious injuries.

The accident occurred at around 4.15 am when a timber-laden lorry coming from the Kolani side collided with the motorcycle, which was heading towards Pala. Both students on the motorcycle were thrown onto the road due to the impact and suffered severe injuries.

On receiving information, Fire and Rescue personnel from the Thodupuzha rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a private hospital in Thodupuzha in the department’s ambulance. However, Abhishek Vinod succumbed to his injuries. Hospital authorities said Kiran’s condition remains critical.