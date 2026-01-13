Munnar: Alarm bells have rung in the hill town of Munnar after Padayappa, a wild tusker known for frequent appearances near human settlements, entered musth. The Forest Department has urged tourists and local residents to remain cautious.

The elephant was first spotted showing signs of musth two days ago in the Goodarvila area, with musth secretions clearly visible flowing from the left side of its head. Forest officials warned that Padayappa could turn aggressive during this period and cautioned residents, tourists, and motorists not to approach the elephant under any circumstances.

To monitor the tusker round the clock during the musth period, a 12-member Rapid Response Team (RRT), along with a veterinary doctor and a Deputy Ranger, has been deployed in two shifts. In case of emergencies, the Forest Department has advised the public to contact 8547601351.

Vehicle damaged

Meanwhile, the tusker damaged a vehicle in the early hours of Monday. The incident occurred around 5.45 am near the Nettikudi Central Division of the Goodarvila Estate. The vehicle belonged to Munisamy, a local resident living near the Periyavara junction in Munnar town.

As Munisamy set out from Munnar early in the morning, he panicked on seeing Padayappa following his vehicle, lost control, and the vehicle plunged into a nearby drain. Munisamy managed to escape unharmed by running away.

Padayappa then approached the vehicle and smashed its rear and side glass panes, apparently searching for food inside. Finding nothing, the elephant eventually retreated.