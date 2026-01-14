Kottayam: Pala MLA Mani C Kappan on Wednesday informed the United Democratic Front (UDF) leadership that he will contest from the Pala constituency again in the upcoming Assembly election and is unwilling to concede the seat to any other party.

Mani C Kappan, the leader of the Kerala Democratic Party (KDP), formally conveyed his decision to Congress leaders V D Satheesan and Ramesh Chennithala. He also met Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader P K Kunhalikkutty at his residence in Malappuram to clarify his party’s stand.

The visit came amid reports that the UDF may offer the Pala seat to Kerala Congress (M) as part of efforts to persuade the party to rejoin the front. After the meeting, Kappan said he would not accept any political arrangement that denies him the Pala seat, where he defeated Jose K Mani in the previous Assembly election.

“I met Kunhalikkutty in the backdrop of media reports about KC(M) rejoining the UDF. I have clearly informed both IUML and Congress leaders that I am not ready to give up the Pala seat. I will contest from Pala again,” Kappan said.

There were also reports suggesting that the UDF might offer the Thiruvambady seat, currently held by the IUML, to Kappan if Jose K Mani rejoins the UDF and stakes a claim to Pala. Rejecting such speculation, Kappan said he would not agree to any deal involving a change of constituency. “IUML has not offered me the Thiruvambady seat in exchange for Pala. I am not ready for any such arrangement. If needed, Jose K Mani can contest from Thiruvambady instead,” he said.

Kappan asserted that he would contest from Pala as a UDF candidate, adding that there was no valid reason for him to vacate the constituency at this stage. He also clarified that he would welcome KC (M) if it decides to rejoin the UDF.