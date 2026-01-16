Kasaragod: Badiadka police on Friday arrested a brush-cutter operator (grass cutter) for the murder of Pushpalatha V Shetty, a 72-year-old woman from Kumbadaje panchayat, within hours of an autopsy confirming that she had been strangled to death.

The accused has been identified as Parameshwara alias Ramesh Naik (47), a native of Perdala in neighbouring Badiadka panchayat.

According to Badiadka Inspector A Santhosh Kumar, the investigation began with extensive questioning of residents to identify people who had passed through the area around the time of the crime. "Several residents mentioned having seen Naik working in the area. When we questioned him, his statements did not add up," the Inspector said.

Police noticed scratch marks and nail injuries on the accused's body, as well as a bite mark on the inside of his right palm. Naik initially claimed the injuries were caused by a fall while plucking pepper. "Later, he broke down," the officer said.

During interrogation, the accused told police that he attempted to snatch the gold chain worn by the woman. "When she resisted, he strangled her," police said. Nail marks and bloodstains were also found on the victim's body, and the autopsy revealed bloodstains on her teeth as well.

Pushpalatha Shetty lived alone at her house at Ajila in Movvar village, under the Kumbadaje panchayat. She was found dead on Wednesday morning, and police said they suspected murder during the initial inspection. The post-mortem examination, conducted at Kannur Government Medical College Hospital on Friday afternoon, confirmed that she died of asphyxiation caused by manual strangulation.

Police said the accused murdered the woman while trying to snatch her mangalsutra, which weighed around 28 grams. Though gold bangles and cash were found inside a cupboard, they were untouched. "He appears to have panicked and fled the scene without checking the house," the Inspector said.

Naik also told investigators where he had hidden the stolen chain, which police said would be recovered as part of the evidence collection on Saturday. Officers said the accused was under financial stress and had debts of around ₹8 lakh, borrowed to purchase land to build a house. Police added that this was his first known offence.

The forensic surgeon also visited her house as part of the investigation.

Pushpalatha's husband, Venkappa Shetty, had predeceased her, and the couple had no children. She had been living alone, with relatives keeping in touch through regular phone calls.