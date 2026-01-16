Malappuram: A heavy silence hovers above Karuvarakundu village in Malappuram following the shocking death of a 14-year-old Dalit schoolgirl. Her body was found near the railway track on Friday morning. Her classmates, teachers and neighbours find it hard to comprehend the loss.

At school, her teachers and friends remembered her as a bright, active student full of promise. She was involved in extracurricular activities and was also a member of the Students Police Cadet (SPC) wing of the school.

The family had recently approached the police with a complaint about the girl's relationship with a boy, who is now alleged to have killed her. The police had warned the boy and reportedly assured the family that the matter would be resolved. The issue seemed settled, with the boy promising not to continue the relationship. When the girl did not return home after school on Thursday, her family grew concerned. She had called her mother around 5 pm to say she was on her way home.

Her mother, a daily labourer at a local oil mill, returned home, expecting her daughter. But the girl never arrived. Fearing the worst, the family contacted the police, who took the boy into custody, a relative of the girl said. "We don't know why he committed such a heinous act. She trusted him, and perhaps her innocence led to her tragic death," he said.

Sajnu Palanchery, PTA president of the school, described the girl as a very active participant in school programs. She was well-liked by her peers, even among students from other classes. "She was also a member of the SPC. The boy in custody is also a student at our school, and there was no history of him being involved in any crime or even minor issues. We don't know what drove him to commit such a serious crime," he said.

"She was studious and a favourite among teachers. Her friends, family, and teachers are all struggling to cope with the tragedy," Palanchery added. The local ward member, A K Hamsakutty, spoke highly of the girl's family, describing them as quiet, well-mannered, and caring. "The girl had a younger sister, and her father runs a workshop in Karuvarakundu. The family was very happy and took great care of both children. It's truly unfortunate that such a tragedy has befallen them," he said.

The shock is even deeper in a district that still remembers the brutal 2001 rape and murder of 12-year-old Krishnapriya in Elankoor near Manjeri. In February 2002, Krishnapriya, a class VII student, was returning home from school when she was raped and murdered, allegedly by her neighbour, Muhammad Koya, 24. Though Koya was arrested, he was later released on bail. In July 2002, Koya was shot dead, and Shankaranarayanan-Krishnapriya's father was arrested. Despite being sentenced to life by the Manjeri Sessions Court, Shankaranarayanan was acquitted by the Kerala High Court due to lack of evidence.