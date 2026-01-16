Idukki: Kudumbashree has opened a premium café-restaurant at Petta Junction in Vagamon to serve quality food to visitors to the hill station. Minister VN Vasavan inaugurated the eatery on Friday.

The unit is operated by Kripa Prakash, a Kudumbashree member from Ayyappankovil. Around 20 Kudumbashree members will gain employment through the venture, working in two shifts. The women entrepreneurs have taken over a building owned by the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) and arranged the required facilities on their own.

Café Kudumbashree and Premium Café Centres are among Kudumbashree’s notable interventions in the micro-enterprise sector.

15th Kudumbashree Premium Café in the State

The Vagamon outlet is the 15th Kudumbashree Premium Café-Restaurant in the state. Equipped with modern amenities, the fully air-conditioned restaurant can accommodate up to 100 customers at a time. It will operate from 7 am to 10 pm, with takeaway facilities also available.

The menu features Indian and Chinese vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes, as well as juices and shakes. Kudumbashree has arranged training for the entrepreneurs for the first three months of operation. The facility also offers parking space for up to 25 cars, separate toilets for men and women, and a waiting area.